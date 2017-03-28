Two Midcoast business owners notify state of intent to sue over opioid taper rule

2 midcoast business owners notify DHHS of intent to sue

ROCKLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Two Midcoast business owners, who are taking opioids to deal with chronic pain, have put the state on notice as they plan to sue over new rules that are forcing them to taper down their daily doses.

Brian Rockett, owner of a lobster-buying business in Owls Head, and Eric Wass, who owns a roofing company in Rockland, have jointly hired Rockland attorney Pat Mellor to represent them.

Mellor recently filed a notice of claim informing DHHS Commissioner Mary Mayhew of his clients intent to sue over a state rule that went into effect in January requiring people taking opioid pain medications to taper their doses down to no more than 100 morphine milligram equivalents (MME) per day.

"The tapering that has already been required of claimants has caused them significant bodily harm and will render them unable to work and participate in basic life activities due to unabated chronic pain experienced in absence of adequate pain medication," the notice of claim states.

Rockett said he takes daily trips to Vinalhaven on his boat to buy lobsters from fishermen and handles crates of lobsters in what can be a physically demanding job. He said he's been in car and boating accidents and has degenerative disc disease.

To handle the pain, Rockett said he was taking 450 MMEs of pain medication daily. The state's rules require him to taper his daily dosage down to 100 MMEs by July. He doesn't believe he can get his dosage down that low and still run his business.

"I'm struggling now and I don't know what's going to happen to me, to my business, to my family. I'm in a real tough spot," Rockett said.

Eric Wass owns a roofing company. He said he's been on pain medications for degenerative disc disease for 20 years. He's only halfway through with his taper and said his pain is growing more and more severe.

"It's an awful thing having to deal with chronic pain, especially when we're trying to keep working," he said. We're not going on disability, we're not going on welfare. I understand the whole problem with these people overdosing but it has nothing to do with us. It's very frustrating."

Mellor filed the notice of claim to give his clients the option of suing the state if they cannot reach a compromise that would exempt his clients from having to reach the 100 MME daily dosage limit by July 1.

"The rule makers, if they're talking with these individuals, will appreciate their situation and carve out an exception and solve the problem before it hits," Mellor said.

We reached out to DHHS spokesperson Samantha Edwards regarding this notice of claim but had not received a response as of Tuesday afternoon.

The rules currently do allow exceptions for those being treated for hospice care or palliative care associated with a serious illness.

The Maine Medical Association did request an exception in the state's rules for people who try to taper down their medications but fail to reach the 100 MME threshold.

The Department of Health and Human Services is expected to release their final rulemaking on the Prescription Monitoring Program later this week. It's unclear whether it might include any changes.

Dr. Chris Pezzullo, the chief medical officer for MaineCare has said previously that the 100 MME limit is based on sound research because amounts above that daily dosage can be harmful.

