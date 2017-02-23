Two young men fight addiction through faith

Fighting addiction through faith

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — For William Austin, the path to Heroin began with a desire to fit in and be like his older cousins.

"I was probably seven or eight the first time I smoked it," he recalls, explaining he didn’t start doing it regularly till about age 10. He went from smoking pot, to drinking alcohol, and then crushing pills and snorting them. Eventually it would lead him to heroin.

“I saw people OD at a very young age and I didn't think it was going to be me," he said.

Eventually, it did become Will. The cravings became too great. He lost relationships with his family including his twin daughters. All that remained, that ever elusive high that one day last August, nearly killed him.

"I remember right up until it happened I did my last shot of the heroin and I went to put a movie on Netflix and sat on the couch and my brother found me in the same spot I sat down in 12 hours later," Will explained. “He said I had foam coming out of my mouth and dripping down my chest my bones are all crawled up my arms were all curled up.”

William, who is now 29, is one of the young men staying at the City Reach Church’s group home in Ellsworth. Ryan Hornbrook, who is 23, is another young man in the program.

“When I was a child I didn't ever feel accepted I didn't have many friends,” Ryan explained.

He also sought to fit in. His mother, Kristen Hornbrook says he was a quiet kid and a good kid. She never expected that her son would become addicted to drugs.

“I think I was blissfully unaware or I didn't want to believe it I didn't want to believe it because were middle-class we live in Hampden he went to good schools we weren’t divorced you know we have a great family that's not us and so I think for a while I didn't want to believe it,” she said.

Meanwhile, Ryan was getting hooked on drugs, first pot, then harder drugs. He said it got worse in college. He was diagnosed with Attention Deficit Disorder and prescribed Adderall. Eventually, he would start taking other pills, including opioids.

“When you use drugs it's the quickest form of acceptance it's fake friendships,” He says he now realizes.

His mother, Kristen, remembers the day she and her husband finally accepted the truth they had known deep down inside.

“The wake-up call was literally a phone call that my husband got from Ryan saying that he's been arrested and needed bail money that was a little wake-up call for us,” she said.

It was not the wakeup call for Ryan, that wouldn't happen until August 14th, 2016. It was his fathers birthday.

“I did not want to live anymore,” he said. "The fact it was my dad's birthday is the only reason that kept me from doing something drastic."

“It was a lot of a lot of crying yelling there's a lot of anger prior to that but that day it was a lot of talking and a lot of tears and Ryan seem very far away that day," Kristen recalled. She said that’s the moment that she and her husband convinced Ryan to go to City Reach Church to try out one of their treatment programs. She had heard about the program through a friend of hers in Blue Hill.

Ryan checked out a service in Ellsworth with his family. Kristen says she remembers what the pastor said to Ryan.

“Pastor Mike came over and said hey who are you and where you from and what's your drug of choice and he said can I pray for you and that's what changed it all,” said Kristen

Will and Ryan both realized they were filling a hole in their lives with drugs

“I replace the word addiction with worship they're interchangeable worship is what you spend all your time doing what you bow down to I used to bow down to heroin and drugs of any type,” Ryan explained.

"I'm getting closer to Jesus and that's what I really needed," added William.

Both of them have been living at the Ellsworth Group home since last summer. They're going to worship services in Bangor and Ellsworth and read the bible daily. They also do community outreach which includes serving community meals on Thursday evenings.

At City Reach Church in Bangor during a Sunday evening prayer service last week, they were among friends. They were surrounded by others who have battled the same addictions they have. They listened to music and sang. The sermon was about Samson. It focused not on his strengths but his weaknesses.

The Pastor of this church is Bobby Bledsoe. He's been in recovery for 13 years.

“Heroin, crack cocaine, you name it I did it and really the drugs weren't the problem it was the heart of man and my heart was broken and heart and drugs was a coping mechanism to dull the pain," he explains.

Pastor Bledsoe has turned City Reach into a church with roots in the community. In addition to homes for men and women, in Bangor and in Ellsworth, It does outreach, including food drives, and movie nights. There's also a cafe for people to meet and talk.

“People are desperate for change and they're seeing faith as a way of trying to be set free," Bledsoe explained.

City Reach Church’s Faith-based recovery programs do not include medical treatments, it is strictly faith based.

“I’m not a big fan of methadone, I’m not a big fan of suboxone. Our ministry is 100 percent faith based,” Bledsoe said, adding that he went through replacement therapies himself several years ago and he felt that all it really did was mask the real problems.

The Maine Medical Association does prefer treatment for addiction that includes replacement therapies but is not dismissive of faith-based programs either saying that with the opiate problem, Maine needs all the help it can get.

“We do know that everybody's different so we do support individual therapy but the typical recommendation would be to get into a program with the person gets put on medication-assisted therapy ideally suboxone because that’s superior to methadone and there needs to be counseling that goes with that and social support as well.” Explained Dr. Charles Pattavina, President of the Maine Medical Assoication.

In terms of faith-based programs, however, Dr. Pattavina does believe they have value and can help people succeed.

"Certainly those programs offer people a lot of what they need in terms of social support, friendships, people going through the same thing, where there are other people further along in recovery so we're happy about that," he said

City Reach Church certainly has those who feel that, without it, they would be lost.

“You got a reach the point of desperation and you've got to actually want it deep down in your heart and you've got to surrender your life to him," Will Austin explained.

"I believe as a person of faith that people need a come to Jesus moment there needs to be faith," Kristen Hornbrook added, saying she couldn’t be prouder of what her son’s been able to achieve. Her son, Ryan, feels like his new found faith has helped him too.

“It's amazing is where I'm at right now. Five-and-a-half months ago is when I reach the bottom and now I'm a totally different person I focus on what I need to do to change all the junk in all comes in the Bible that's the book I want everything from,” he said.