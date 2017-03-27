UMaine alum Heather and Abe Furth to give UMaine commencement

Maine entrepreneurs Heather and Abe Furth will be the Commencement speakers for the University of Maine’s graduation ceremonies

ORONO, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- Two alumnae will give this year’s UMaine’s commencement address. Maine entrepreneurs Heather and Abe Furth will be the Commencement speakers for the University’s graduation ceremonies on May 13. According to Senior Director of Public Relations, Margaret Nagle, The Orono couple met at UMaine in 1999 when Heather Furth was studying biology and Abe Furth was studying English. In the past decade, they have founded restaurants, a brewery and a property development company.

“Heather and Abe’s vision, passion and innovation make them inspirations for us all, especially members of UMaine’s Class of 2017,” says UMaine President Susan J. Hunter. “We look forward to hearing their perspectives on success and engagement — two of the hallmarks that have made them leaders in our community and in the state.”

Nagle says, the Furths are committed to creating thriving downtown communities through business creation and property redevelopment.

In 2005, the couple and another UMaine alumnus, Mark Horton, started an Orono restaurant, Woodman’s Bar & Grill. The Furths were 23 years old.

In 2008, a year after Abe Furth earned his bachelor’s degree from UMaine, the couple purchased and developed their first commercial property — 2 Mill Street in Orono — and founded their second restaurant, Verve, the following year. Verve now has two locations — Orono and Bangor.

The Furths founded Orono Brewing Company in Orono in 2014, and two years later also opened a Bangor location.

In addition, in 2012 and 2015, the couple purchased and developed properties on Main Street and State Street in Bangor.

This year UMaine’s 215th Commencement will feature morning and afternoon ceremonies. The Furths will address both ceremonies.

