UMaine kicks off band camp, prepares for folk festival

ORONO, MAINE (NEWS CENTER) - College football season is right around the corner, and as the University of Maine football team wraps up training camp. The "Pride of Maine" Black Bears Marching Band is right in the middle of band camp.

On game days the band sounds like a well-oiled machine, which is a testament to the amount of work that goes into this week.

Band members say they will spend nearly 80 hours this week conditioning, marching, and practice music. Their day starts at 8 a.m. and runs until 9:30 p.m.

"A typical halftime show has three-quarters of a mile to a mile of marching in it," band director, Christopher White said.

NEWS CENTER's Tennyson Coleman spent the day with the band -- and learned how demanding band camp really is.

The University of Maine "Pride of Maine" Black Bears Marching Band is set to open up at the American Folk Festival in Bangor this Friday.

© 2017 WLBZ-TV