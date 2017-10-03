UMaine police search for suspect in alleged sexual assault

ORONO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – University of Maine Police are searching for a man who reportedly sexually assaulted someone in a public restroom on campus.
University officials said the incident happened in a men’s room Sunday.
They said the man was 55-year-old Mark Tenneson made unlawful sexual contact with the individual and has not been seen since.
Tenneson was described as a 5-foot-9-inches tall, 170 pounds, with gray hair and a beard.
Officials confirmed that he was not a member of the University community.
Anyone with information is asked to call University of Maine Police Department at (207) 581-4040.
© 2017 WLBZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs