UMaine students showcase research, ingenuity

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – More than 1,200 students from the University of Maine are set to showcase their research and work at the Cross Insurance Center Monday.

More than 400 exhibits are on display for the general public.

One of those exhibits was a unique device to simulate abdominal breathing patterns in infants.

"It has this integration with both the biology, the mechanical engineering as well as the system design process," Banton Heithoff one of the creators said.

At first glance, it may seem like just a collection of athletic bands, duct tape and air, but for the four students behind it, it has been a labor of love.

The project was a partnership with the Hannaford Center at Maine Medical Center to develop the new technology.



"We wanted to have it so you could have normal breathing and normal breathing rate in everything and then be able to choose from a bunch of types of problems that could happen," Madeline Mazjanis said.

Mazjanis used a computer program to send information to controllers that distribute air to the simulated lungs and abdomen.



"This is how engineering starts,” Dr. Caitlin Howell said. We take small things, we take things that are lying around and see, ‘Can this concept work?’ And these students have shown without a shadow of a doubt that yes, these concepts can work.”



"It's really great to be a project to start from the very beginning and follow it through to a prototype,” Amber Boutiette said.

Due to budget restrictions, some of the project elements are rudimentary. However, other parts are made by a 3-D printer.

The group said what it simulates is unlike anything else in the medical simulation field, and they now are seeking a patent.

"To be able to have this device simulate this abdominal breathing patterns, it adds that higher degree of realism which creates better physicians for better healthcare in the future,” Heithoff said.

Monday’s symposium will feature hundreds of other creations and research.

The event is free and open to the public from 9am-6pm at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

