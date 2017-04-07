UMaine valedictorian, salutatorian will graduate with five degrees

ORONO, MAINE (NEWSCENTER) - When it comes to being an A-plus student, UMaine seniors Allyson Eslin and Joshua Patnaude are in a class of their own.

This year's valedictorian and salutatorian both boast a near perfect grade point average. Between the two of them they'll graduate with a combined five degrees.

"It is an exercise in planing and organization, the likes of which I could have never imagined," Eslin, this year's valedictorian, said.

Eslin, a Bangor native, will earn three degrees when she walks across the stage: one in economics, political science, and psychology respectively."

Patnaude a first-generation student from Sanford will receive two in both computer and electrical engineering.

Both students found time for activities outside of academics. Eslin ran the school newspaper, while Patnaude was President of the school's robotics club.

They also said that their time in college hasn't been all work and no play.

The University of Maine's 215th Commencement takes place on May 13th.

