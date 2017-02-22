UNE hires first new president in 11 years

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The University of New England has a new president.

James Herbert, Ph.D. will assume office in July, replacing President Danielle Ripich who has been at UNE for 11 years.

Herbert comes to UNE from Drexel University in Philadelphia, where he currently serves as executive vice provost and dean of the Graduate College.

In announcing the choice, search committee chair Gloria Pinza said, “At the end of the day, one candidate stood out clearly from the others.”

Herbert noted that he was “both humbled and exhilarated” at the opportunity.

“I believe UNE is well-positioned to continue offering exceptional value to its students,” he remarked. “As uncertainties swirl regarding the future of health care and industries are turned on their ear by new technologies, UNE’s innovative spirit will be more valuable than ever.”



(© 2017 WCSH)