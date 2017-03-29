UNE students spend spring break helping refugees in Greece

BIDDEFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Four students from the University of New England and their instructor spent their spring break helping refugees in Greece.

Instructor Jen Gunderman had been to Greece before with the group Carry the Future, which began as a relief organization that provided baby carriers to refugees. Now, most of the work is being done on improving infrastructure in Greek refugee camps, providing food and clothing, and working with children.

The students said the trip changed the way they see the world. Emma Mason was particularly moved by the children.

"Now that I'm back, I find myself thinking, 'What is their life going to be? What opportunities are they going to have?'" Mason said. "It makes me feel fortunate."

