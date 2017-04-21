University of Maine reaches new eco-friendly goal

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The University of Maine has a new reason to celebrate this Earth Day. According to new data, the university has cut their harmful emissions by nearly 35 percent.

Environmental students and faculty said it is a great step toward their goal for the university system to completely divest from fossil fuels.

The announcement has inspired the board of directors to also think about employee social factors of any organization they are considering to invest in.

Students said it is the right decision to uphold the university’s economic standards.

“The earth is the only home that we have and we need to make sure we’re taking care of it,” said environmental students, Cassandra Carroll. “Just being involved in companies that are more socially and environmentally responsible… for the University this makes sense fiscally because this will lead to better returns and there’s data backing this up.”

Students and faculty hope other universities will follow their initiative.

© 2017 WLBZ-TV