Unsolved Murders Maine: Who killed Darien Richardson?

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Who murdered Darien Richardson? Police are asking for help on the seventh anniversary of her death.

On January 8, 2010 at 1:30 AM, a masked intruder entered the room of Darien Richardson and Cory Girard, while the couple were sleeping in Darien’s apartment at 25 Rackleff Street and began shooting.

Police said Darien was shot in the hand and upper thigh. Girard was shot in the arm. Darien died on February 28, 2010 from a pulmonary embolism caused by a blood clot, a result of the injury to her thigh.

Darien’s family offered a $15,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the people responsible for her death.

If anyone has any information that would help solve this crime they are being asked to contact the Portland Police Department at (207) 874-8575.



To provide information anonymously, community members may contact us by text, internet, or phone.

Mobile phone users can text the keyword “GOTCHA” plus their message to 274637 (CRIMES).

Submit tips by going to the Portland Police Department website: www.portland-police.com and clicking "Submit an Anonymous Crime Tip.”

Anonymous phone tips can be left on the Department’s Crime Tip line:207-874-8584.

