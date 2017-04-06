UPDATE: Police have found missing girl from Conway, N.H.

Missing juvenile from Conway, NH. Brianna Lamarche

CONWAY, N.H. (NEWS CENTER) — UPDATE: The Conway Police Department says it has found Brianna Lamarche

The Conway Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing juvenile from Conway, New Hampshire.

According to a press release from Dt. Ryan Wallace, Brianna Lamarche has been missing since about 8 p.m. Tuesday. Her last known physical location was in Ossipee, New Hampshire.

Lt. Wallace says she is believed to be traveling with two males and one female at this time. She is also believed to be in the Nashua, New Hampshire, area trying to leave the state.

Lamarche is a 16-year-old female with dark hair – occasionally dyed red — brown eyes, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 180 pounds.

If anyone has any information regarding Lamarche’s whereabouts, they are encouraged to contact the Conway Police Department at 603-356-5715.

