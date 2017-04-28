UPDATE: Splash Kingdom Water Park main building destroyed in early-morning fire

CANTON - UPDATE: The fire is under control and crews are working to contain any hot spots that flare up.

Van Zandt County Fire Marshal is on scene to begin investigating the cause.

Splash Kingdom owner Johnny Blevins says despite heavy damage to main office building in early fire the park should open as scheduled.

Firefighters are working to put out a fire at Splash Kingdom Water Park in Canton.

The South Van Zandt County Volunteer Fire Department is on the scene and CBS19 is waiting to hear back from one of the firefighters.

Right now we know the fire started earlier this morning. Firefighters say the main building is destroyed but the rest of the park is ok. Police tell us no traffic is being affected as firefighters battle this blaze.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

