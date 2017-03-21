USA Women's hockey players boycott world championship

ST. CATHARINES, ON - JANUARY 15: Natalie Snodgrass (C) of Team USA celebrates with teammates after winning the Gold Medal in the final against Team Canada during the 2016 IIHF U18 Women's World Championships at the Meridian Centre on January 15, 2016 (Photo: Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

The USA Women's hockey team is in the midst of negotiations with USA Hockey about more pay after the players said they plan to boycott the International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship.

Some players said they need to work multiple jobs while training for the Olympics, compared to the USA men's team, where most of the players are on NHL contracts, giving them time to train leading up to the games.

University of New England Women's Ice Hockey head coach Dave Venditti used to work for USA Hockey as the director of women's player development for the New England region and said he hopes that the players and USA Hockey can come to an agreement.

"It's a tough situation. Obviously you want to see the best players play and compete and represent their country, but we certainly understand that they feel that they're not being treated as equally and you have to stand up for yourself and make sure that you are. It's the same game," said Venditti.

Players have said they receive $2,000 per month for six months from USA Hockey before an Olympic Games, and $1,000 per month during non-Olympic years. While players NEWS CENTER spoke to did not reveal what figure they are specifically asking for, players said they are looking for more money, but not necessarily equal pay to what the men receive.

"I think what they're looking for is the ability to train and compete and still live," said Venditti. "It is tough. You're asking a lot of them to compete, and you want them to be at their best. To have to hold several jobs to do it is tough."

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WCSH