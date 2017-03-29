VERIFY: New app 'Stance' calls your representatives for you

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEWS CENTER) - Since the inauguration of President Trump, political activism has surged - especially among Democrats.

That's according to a Survey Monkey poll of over 8,000 Americans.

We've seen it in Maine, too.

There have been countless rallies around the state, and the voicemail boxes of the members of our Congressional delegation are often completely full.

NEWS CENTER's Kristina Rex did an investigation to verify whether or not a new app could fix that problem.

It’s called "Stance," and its goal is to make contacting your representatives in Congress easier.

It was only launched two weeks ago, so the founders say there are still some kinks to work out.

Here's what we tried to verify: Does the app 'Stance' really work?

Here are the sources we used throughout the process: Nathaniel Teichman, one of the founders of the app, and people who work for US Representative Chellie Pingree - both in her Portland and D.C. offices.

Why Chellie Pingree? We reached out to all four members of Maine's Congressional delegation to see if they wanted to participate in our study, and only heard back from Pingree's office.

So here's what Stance claims to do: It says you can record a voice message anytime, anywhere - and it will send it to your representatives for you.

“So the idea was to have people avoid holding, or waiting on hold, calling, redialing, busy signals, things like that,” said one of the cofounders, Nathaniel Teichman.

The idea came about after constituents say they were struggling to get through the phone lines to their representatives.

Now - 'Stance' says it makes it so they don't have to wait.

NEWS CENTER wanted to see if and how the app really works.

People in Congresswomen Pingree's DC and Portland offices agreed to wait and see if they got the call on the other line.

The call went through to Pingree's office in DC - but not immediately.

“Right now, they batch send at the end of every night,” said Teichman. “So every message that is left during the day, they get at night.”

He says this is because in their research, the founders discovered that those answering the phone in the offices of Congress are more likely to listen to a recorded message if it is in the form of a voicemail.

So - we have verified that the app does work.

Though your representative's office will receive your call, the app has a few kinks.

We discovered two in particular during the investigation.

First - a privacy issue: the app records your voicemail & posts it on the website.

“We wanted people to not only take action and reach out, but also inspire others to do so,” said Teichman.

Second: 'Stance' right now can't prevent fraudulent callers.

In fact, we found one woman who called Senator Collins, Senator King, and Senator Maggie Hassan from New Hampshire - claiming to be a constituent of all three.

That's possible because the app either lets you use the locator on your phone - or you can pick your location.

Co-founder Nathaniel Teichmen says these are challenges that the group is currently working out.

They plan to relaunch an updated version in a week or so.

So does the app work? Yes.

But there are certainly those kinks that the creators are trying to work out.

Also, an interesting fact: the creators are doing this as a fun side project, and currently they don’t make any money off the app.

