Verizon to cut service for customers in Washington county

WINTER HARBOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Verizon wireless cellphone customers in Washington county received a notice last week stating their service would be terminated for "using a significant amount of data" outside of the Verizon coverage area.

Winter Harbor's police chief Dan Mitchell was among those that received the notice. Below is a copy of the letter he received.





Mitchell says there is a real concern about public safety and his department.

Verizon's public relation's manager David Weissmann released a statement to NEWS CENTER stating:

"Verizon has an agreement with Wireless Partners LLC, which owns and operates a wireless network in Downeast Maine. Verizon utilizes this network to provide additional coverage for our customers. This coverage area is not changing. We are disconnecting a small number of customers who live within this coverage area, and whose primary data usage is outside of the Verizon service area. People who live within the Verizon service area are not impacted. The number of impacted accounts is a fraction of the number being widely reported."

