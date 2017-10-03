Veteran grave markers stolen from Smyrna cemetery

SMYRNA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A "large number" of military veteran grave markers were stolen from a cemetery in Smyrna, according to the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office.

Sometime after 12 p.m. on Sunday, they said, someone stole the bronze military veteran grave markers. The cemetery is located on Route 2.





"If you know the shameless people who did this, please give us a call and turn them in," they said in a Facebook post.





Crimestoppers is also offering a cash reward for information leading to the recovery of the markers.

If you saw something suspicious in the area or have any information, you're asked to call 800-638-8477 or text 207-538-8477.

