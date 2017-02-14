Veterinarians now helping to battle Maine's opioid epidemic

Vets, pets, and opioids

BREWER, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Opioid Epidemic has reached such a crisis level in Maine that the state has taken some tougher steps to try and stop the flow of drugs to people who are addicted. A new law that just went into effect in January enlists veterinarians in the battle against the opioid epidemic.

For pet lovers and veterinarians, it's hard to fathom someone taking pain medications meant to help their pets. However rare and dangerous it does happen. In Kentucky 2 years ago, a woman cut her dog to get opioids to feed her addiction. Those who know the dangerous draw of the drug say people who are desperate will try anything. Ryan Hornbrook is in recovery now from an addiction to opioids. He never did anything like stealing pet medications, but he did shop around for pills.

"When I was an addict I did everything I could to get my drugs," he said.

That's why the state is now asking veterinarians to play a part in battling the opioid epidemic. At River Road Veterinary Hospital in Orrington, Dr. Katherine Carter is trying to figure out how to abide by the new state law which she says so far hasn't been easy.

"It's not clearly laid out," she explained. Her confusion is about how to use the state's Prescription Monitoring Program or PMP, a database that prescribers of opioids are now required by law to use.

"Our biggest problem I think or frustration is that they're trying to get us a fit into a human system," explained Dr. Ariana Bailey of Brewer Veterinary Hospital. She also has reservations, because under the law she has to: report any opioids prescribed to pets, look up if the owner or person bringing the pet in is using opioids

and make assessments about whether the person may be seeking drugs. "We have to decipher is the animal truly in pain and these meds were giving them is for the animal or is this person drug seeking," she said. "And if we think there's a drug seeker were supposed to report it." If a veterinarian is going to prescribe opioids to a pet, they have to type the name and date of birth of the pet owner or person bringing in the pet into the PMP to see if that person has been prescribed opioids. That also makes veterinarians uncomfortable and has some questioning whether it's a violation of health care privacy laws also known as HIPAA laws. "It's something I don't care to know about my clients, the owners of the dog, that should be their own private concern," Dr. Carter said. DHHS Officials say HIPAA laws do not apply to veterinarians. For state law enforcement and public health officials however these tighter regulations are a necessary step. "We just need to look at the number of overdose deaths in the state," explained Roy McKinney, the executive Director of the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency. There were 378 overdose deaths in 2016. Health officials say prescription pills is where most who are addicted to opioids start. Dr. Chris Pezullo, Chief Medical Officer for Mainecare says veterinarians who may be struggling to use the Prescription Monitoring Program do have a grace period to learn how to use it until March. And the state won't be imposing fines for violations until October. Those fines can be $250 per offense with a $5,000 annual cap. The state does have a help line veterinarians or any other prescribers can call and he says there will also be a training session for veterinarians on March 6th. "It's a prevention law the goal is to reduce the number of people who become addicted," explained Dr. Pezullo. Ryan Hornbrook thinks that's a good goal but he's unsure how successful it can be because of the power of addiction. "I think (to) a certain extent (it )will be harder for people to get drugs yeah that's going to help but that doesn't solve the problem there's going to be drugs coming in from other states people are going to be traveling to other states," he said.

State officials insist PMP's have worked to reduce opioid prescription abuse in other states and say it's part of a multi-faceted approach that includes enforcement, treatment, and education.

