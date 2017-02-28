Victim in alleged Portland homicide has long criminal history

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

Portland Police released the name of the victim in the alleged homicide in the West End on Monday.

Police say 35-year-old Bryan K. Garcia was found slumped over in the front seat of a parked car near the intersection of Chadwick Street and Carroll Street around 2:15 p.m. Monday. Police have not yet released any details surrounding the Garcia's death or any injuries he may have suffered.

Previous records show Garcia was a registered sex offender who failed to register five times.

Garcia was also previously charged with stealing a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawful possession of Adderall.

Scarborough Police put out this Facebook post when they were looking for Garcia in relation to these charges.

