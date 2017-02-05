VIDEO: NH gas pump crash narrowly misses driver

NORTH CONWAY, New Hampshire (NEWS CENTER) -- Timing made all the difference for one driver in New Hampshire on Friday when someone crashed into a gas station pump and just missed him.

Owner of Rapid Roy's/Shell gas station Eleda Towle says someone apparently missed the turn at River Road and slammed into a gas pump. The pump then fell on top of a pick-up truck on the other side that had just pulled in to fill up.

Both drivers were uninjured.

Towle says timing was everything in this scenario.

"Had he arrived ten seconds earlier, he'd have been pumping fuel, which would very likely have ignited catastrophically," said Towle. "If the truck hadn't been there to 'catch' the pump, it would ave been thrown across the yard, tearing the wires and causing a spark that could have been deadly."

Towle added, "Had the blue truck arrived five seconds earlier, the driver would have been standing between the truck and the pump, getting ready to fuel up."

The safety features in the gas pump were also credited in preventing a disaster. The crash tore all three gas pipes off and the crash valves instantly prevented any fuel from leaking.

"Roy and I are grateful for the quick response of our police, fire, and rescue crews, who were on scene within five minutes of the call, and also to Chris Bell, who was working at the store and responded quickly by calling 911 while shutting down power to the pumps to prevent a fire," Towle said.

