Vigil held for man shot by Portland police

Vigil for Chance Baker held in Portland's Monument Square.

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --



The man shot and killed by police in Portland last weekend was remembered at a vigil Friday night.

22 year-old Chance Baker died in a Portland shopping plaza after police shot him, allegedly because he was pointing an air rifle that fired pellets at cars.

Baker's friends are now trying to move forward by remembering the kindness baker showed them. “When he walked into a room you definitely knew,” said Jillian McLeod-Tardif



She was one of around 100 people who came together in Monument Square to remember a young man they say had a big heart and smile to match.



“He brought so much joy and light to every community and every interaction that he had,” said McLeod-Tardif.



Baker's generosity and good nature made it harder for his friends to believe he was the person police thought was waving a gun around in a parking lot.



“I never imagined he could have done anything that would be construed as violent,” said Zachary Cunningham.

Other friends talked about Baker’s generosity and how he shared food and what little money he had with others.



“He was so loving and accepting and he did not have one mean bone in his body,” said Tasha Horton.



On Friday night, there were no political signs and there was no chanting.

Vigil organizers specifically told people not to make the event about police using force.

The state attorney general's office is looking into Baker's death.

That's standard procedure in cases where police use deadly force.

Copyright 2017 WCSH