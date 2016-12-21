WLBZ
Close

Vigil tonight for 26 homeless people who died in Portland this year

Vigil for the homeless

PRESS HERALD , WCSH 5:20 PM. EST December 21, 2016

PORTLAND, Maine (PRESS HERALD) A memorial vigil to remember the 26 homeless people who died in Portland this year will be held Wednesday evening in Monument Square.

READ MORE AT PRESSHERALD.com

The social services agency Preble Street made the announcement Tuesday in a press release that said the event will begin at 4 p.m. in the courtyard of Preble Street, at the corner of Preble and Portland streets. Participants will then walk to Monument Square, where the vigil will be held.

PRESS HERALD


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories