Vigil tonight for 26 homeless people who died in Portland this year

PORTLAND, Maine (PRESS HERALD) A memorial vigil to remember the 26 homeless people who died in Portland this year will be held Wednesday evening in Monument Square.

The social services agency Preble Street made the announcement Tuesday in a press release that said the event will begin at 4 p.m. in the courtyard of Preble Street, at the corner of Preble and Portland streets. Participants will then walk to Monument Square, where the vigil will be held.

