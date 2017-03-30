Volkswagen settlement is Maine record for air violations

WOLFSBURG, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 23: Rain clouds are seen over a Volkswagen symbol at the main entrance gate at Volkswagen production plant on September 23, 2015 in Wolfsburg, Germany. (Photo: Alexander Koerner/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine Attorney General Janet Mills says the state's settlement with Volkswagen is the largest settlement for Clean Air Act violations in the history of the state.



Mills says the settlement includes $5.1 million for Maine. She says the money will fund environmentally beneficial programs and projects around the state.



Volkswagen is paying more than $157 million in total to Maine and nine other states to settle lawsuits stemming from the company's diesel emissions-cheating scandal.



Mills says the "defeat device" software caused excess harmful pollutants to be emitted into the air in Maine and elsewhere.



She says the settlement will also serve as a deterrent for other companies that are considering flouting the state's environmental laws.

