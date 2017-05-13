Volunteers help take down Waterhouse Field bleachers

BIDDEFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- More than 200 volunteers gathered at Waterhouse Field in Biddeford on Saturday to help take down the bleachers, which a recent study found were not safe.

Jim Godbout, the president of the Waterhouse Field Alumni group, organized the effort, and said he hopes to have the field ready for use by the fall.

"It's just been amazing to see 200 plus people working together for an ultimate goal in the community," said Godbout. "I think we needed to create a spark. That spark ignited a bonfire, and we got a tremendous volunteer effort going here today at Waterhouse Field."

Biddeford superintendent Jeremy Ray was one of the volunteers.

"I think we're taking it step by step and this is step number one of the process for us," said Ray. "100 percent community volunteer effort -- this is exactly what Tiger Pride is all about."

Godbout and Ray said financing the new bleachers will be a collaborative effort between the school department, the Waterhouse Field alumni, and the city of Biddeford.

The Lobster Bowl will not be played at Waterhouse Field in 2017. It will be played at Thornton Academy.

© 2017 WCSH-TV