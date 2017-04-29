Walking to end Multiple Sclerosis

BREWER, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – On Saturday, hundreds of people helped to raise awareness for multiple sclerosis, a chronic disease that attacks the nervous system.

The walk began at the Brewer auditorium at 10 AM and was just one of the many fundraisers taking place across the country.

According to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, it’s expected that all of the fundraising will surpass $1 billion.

Although the disease made it difficult for some patients to participate, one woman said she would not miss it for the world.

“It Kind of just supports me to let me know there are other people out there with the same issues but t the same time it reminds me it could be worse,” said Rachel Frost who is living with MS.

“I hope that everything will go good and everything will go better for us,” said her eight-year-old daughter, Marisa Durfee.

More than 250 people showed up for that walk and raised over 30 thousand dollars. That money will go toward groundbreaking research.

