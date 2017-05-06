Walking to remember

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – According to the Centers for Disease Control and prevention, suicide is the second leading cause of death for young people. On Saturday, four girls from Bangor High School held an event to change that.

The first Steps for Souls walk honored five students in the Greater Bangor Area who committed suicide within the last few years.

Nearly 800 people showed up for the event to honor their lost loved ones and to let others know, they are not alone.

“It feels good, it’s emotional, we're proud but not because of ourselves,” said Katie Strout, the event organizer. “We're proud of the families that have come out that we're honoring, we're proud of the students who have been through it, who have lost a friend, a brother or sister. And we're proud of those who have come out because they're struggling with it themselves."

Although registration was free, all donations will go toward a scholarship of a student who continues to advocate against suicide.

