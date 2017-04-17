WANTED: Man sought in connection with Bangor murder

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Police in Bangor are actively seeking a man in connection with a murder over the weekend in Bangor.

Police are looking for Antoinne J. Bethea, also known as "Prince," and have posted an arrest warrant for the violation of murder.

Bethea is 40 years old but other descriptive details weren't immediately available. Below are photos of the suspect provided by police.

A reward, the department said, has also been posted for information that leads to the apprehension of Bethea.

Anyone with information is encouraged to immediately contact the Bangor Police Department at 207-947-7384. To remain anonymous, call 947-7384, extension No. 6.

