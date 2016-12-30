Warming shelters open after storm

MAINE (NEWS CENTER) -- After Thursday's storm, many warming centers throughout the state are open to the public.

Cumberland County: Cumberland Town Hall: OPEN

Warming Center

Cumberland Center, 290 Tuttle Road

The town hall council chambers will remain open through tonight as a warming station and to charge cell phones.



Lincoln County: Alna Fire Department: OPEN

Warming Center

Alna, 1587 Alna Road

For residents of Alna, Jefferson and Whitefield. People may bring be able to cook while there. Open for as long as needed.



Lincoln County: Damariscotta Town Office: OPEN

Warming Center

Damariscotta, 21 School Street

For Damariscotta residents, open during town office hours. 9am to 5 pm

