Warming shelters open after storm

MAINE (NEWS CENTER) -- After Thursday's storm, many warming centers throughout the state are open to the public.
Cumberland County: Cumberland Town Hall: OPEN
Warming Center
Cumberland Center, 290 Tuttle Road
The town hall council chambers will remain open through tonight as a warming station and to charge cell phones.
Lincoln County: Alna Fire Department: OPEN
Warming Center
Alna, 1587 Alna Road
For residents of Alna, Jefferson and Whitefield. People may bring be able to cook while there. Open for as long as needed.
Lincoln County: Damariscotta Town Office: OPEN
Warming Center
Damariscotta, 21 School Street
For Damariscotta residents, open during town office hours. 9am to 5 pm
