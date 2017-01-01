Warming stations for Mainers without power

Maine (NEWS CENTER) - - A list of warming shelters that are currently open in Maine.

Currently Open: CLICK HERE FOR THE MOST UPDATED EMERGENCY SHELTER LIST

1. Cumberland County: Cumberland Town Hall: OPEN

Emergency Shelter

Cumberland Center, 290 Tuttle Road

The town hall council chambers will remain open as a warming station and to charge cell phones.

Please also take the time to check on neighbors.

Maine Emergency Management Agency (207) 624-4400

Go to: http://maine.gov/mema/ and then click on “Emergency Shelter Status: go to list” for updated warming shelter status.





Copyright 2016 WCSH