WLBZ
Close

Warming stations for Mainers without power

Cumberland Warming Station

NEWS CENTER , Elle Ousfar and Chris Costa, WCSH 1:28 PM. EST January 01, 2017

Maine (NEWS CENTER) - - A list of warming shelters that are currently open in Maine.

Currently Open:  CLICK HERE FOR THE MOST UPDATED EMERGENCY SHELTER LIST

1. Cumberland County: Cumberland Town Hall: OPEN

Emergency Shelter
Cumberland Center, 290 Tuttle Road
The town hall council chambers will remain open as a warming station and to charge cell phones.

Please also take the time to check on neighbors.

Maine Emergency Management Agency (207) 624-4400

Go to:  http://maine.gov/mema/ and then click on “Emergency Shelter Status: go to list” for updated warming shelter status.


 

 

Copyright 2016 WCSH


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories