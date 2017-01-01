Warming stations for Mainers without power

Maine (NEWS CENTER) - - A list of warming shelters that are currently open in Maine.
Currently Open: CLICK HERE FOR THE MOST UPDATED EMERGENCY SHELTER LIST
1. Cumberland County: Cumberland Town Hall: OPEN
Emergency Shelter
Cumberland Center, 290 Tuttle Road
The town hall council chambers will remain open as a warming station and to charge cell phones.
Please also take the time to check on neighbors.
Maine Emergency Management Agency (207) 624-4400
Go to: http://maine.gov/mema/ and then click on “Emergency Shelter Status: go to list” for updated warming shelter status.
