WATCH: Debut teaser for 2017 film adaptation of Stephen King's 'It'

(Photo: Warner Bros. (New Line))

(NEWS CENTER) — Pennywise has returned, and judging from the debut teaser released Wednesday, It and its many forms have never been more terrifying.

Warner Bros.'s (New Line) "It" – which arrives in theaters next September – is the first full-length feature film portrayal of Stephen King's 1986 classic horror novel. Though written more than a decade after "Carrie" and "'Salem's Lot," "It" is one of the Bangor native's most notable works, and was the best-selling book in the U.S. that year.

In a coincidence that can't be made up, the film will be released 27 years after the 1990 TV adaptation starring Tim Curry; that's the same period of time the horrifying, evil entity is said to awaken from the sewers of Derry to prey on children. Shockingly, producers did not plan that — the adaptation has reportedly been active since 2009, and several bumps in the road have postponed anticipated completion dates.

King's work has been adapted numerous times, producing dozens of successful film and TV creations with scores of nominations and awards.

Check out the teaser below:

