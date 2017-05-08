Waterville priest accused of sexual abuse of a minor in Connecticut

Photo by Michael G. Seamans, Kennebec Journal

WATERVILLE, Maine (Kennebec Journal, NEWS CENTER) -- A "substantiated claim of sexual abuse of a minor" has been made against the pastor of St. Joseph Maronite Church, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland said Monday.

Rev. Larry Jensen has been removed from the church amid allegations of sexual abuse of a minor in Connecticut 15 years ago, according to the Kennebec Journal.

St. Joseph Maronite Church in Waterville is part of the Eparchy of Saint Maron of Brooklyn.

Michael Thomas, vicar general of the Eparchy of Saint Maron of Brooklyn, said the male victim, “was close to 18 but not 18,” when the alleged abuse occurred at the time Jensen was a priest of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Bridgeport, Connecticut.

“Father had some sexual contact with this minor, and we were kind of shocked when we got the call last week,” Thomas told the Kennebec Journal. “I confronted Father with it and he didn’t admit it, but he didn’t deny it.”

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland asks anyone who may have information about any case of sexual abuse of a minor by a church representative to contact civil authorities as well as Michael Magalski, Director of the Office of Professional Responsibility for the Diocese of Portland, at (207) 321-7836 or michael.magalski@portlanddiocese.org.

