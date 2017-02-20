Waterville to vote on selling land to college for housing

Colby College Mules (NCAA Divsion III) (Photo: WCSH)

WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) - Waterville plans to vote Tuesday evening on selling part of a shopping center to a college so it can build a $25 million student housing complex.



Colby College would have to pay $300,000 for the property so it can build a 100,000-square-foot apartment complex. The building would house about 200 students, as well as faculty and resident assistants.



The Morning Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2lZQksD) a public hearing is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday on a proposal for a tax increment financing a district and development program.



Councilors will consider taking the first of two needed votes to approve the financing plan.



They previously gave initial approval to sell the property to Colby and give tax breaks to retailers located on the first floor of the complex.

