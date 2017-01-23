We finally know why military helicopters have been flying low around the midcoast

Courtesy: Maine Mountain Media (Photo: Spencer Mendell, Maine Mountain Media LLC)

BRUNSWICK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Have you seen low-lying military helicopters in the area over the last few weeks? You're not alone.

Many viewers reached out to NEWS CENTER asking what we knew. We continued to make several calls, but no one seemed to know what the helicopters were doing.

In a Facebook post, the Brunswick Police Department finally provided the answer. They say the Marines are up from North Carolina conducting cold weather training.

According to Executive Director of Brunswick Landing Steve Levesque, the Marine helicopter squadron that's been flying in and out of the Brunswick Executive Airport is using the regular flight patterns as other planes that are flying in and out.

For a week, they've been training in upper Maine and using Brunswick as their base. They will be heading back to North Carolina on Wednesday.

Levesque says they've received only one call/complaint. He adds the helicopters have not been hovering, there are no weapons and no one has been leaving the helicopters.

