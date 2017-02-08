Wednesday offers Mainers break from storms

A sunset in South Portland at Willard Beach in February 2017.

The back-and-forth weather pattern made for a pleasant, mild interlude today.

Some parts of the Maine were in the 50s on Wednesday.

At Willard Beach in South Portland, it was warm enough that some people headed outside without jackets on.

Thursday is going to be much different.

Salt is already on many of the roads in Portland, ahead of a nor’easter set to hit Maine.

There are also a number of parking bans and school cancellations called ahead of the storm.

Waterboro is closing its town offices and York County community college will be closed Thursday for example.

As far as how people feel, just about everyone we talked to didn’t have a problem with the inconsistent temperatures.

One couple actually said the variety is what they moved to Maine for.

“You don't freeze the whole time,” said Katrin Feick. “Tonight, you can walk around and it's pleasant and then you get a few days of nice winter and it's nice.”

“We had seven years of no variety,” said her husband, Thomas Freund. “We had seven years of, I don't want to call it the complete misfortune, but we had to live in Florida for seven years and it was always the same, all the time.”

