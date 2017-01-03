Weed legal in Maine

BOGOTA, COLOMBIA - 2016/05/07: A woman smokes marijuana during the Global Marijuana March. (Photo by Daniel Garz??n Herazo/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images) (Photo: Pacific Press, ?? 2016 Pacific Press)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- After months of opposing Question 1, Maine Governor Paul LePage said Tuesday that he has signed off on the legalization of recreational marijuana.

The governor said if the proclamation came across his desk then he likely signed it...the highly anticipated announcement was made during his conservative radio talk show on WVOM.

Now, that the proclamation is signed, Mainers will be able to freely use recreational marijuana thirty days from December 31, 2016.

The Yes On One team that wrote the legislation said Mainers will likely be allowed to use and give up to two-and-a-half ounces of pot by the end of January 2017.

Under the new law adults, 21 years or older will be allowed to have 2.5 ounces of marijuana and grow up to six plants.

LePage also called on the legislature to place a moratorium on the sale of recreational pot, which the ballot question permits until lawmakers can work out how to regulate marijuana sales.

"There is nothing I can do until the legislature gives me money to set up the infrastructure.I don't think that they realize what they have done. we need to sit down and look at this."

LePage also laughed at estimates from legalization supporters that said Maine could receive 200-million dollars in tax revenue from pot sales by 2020.

What you need to know: Legislatures are expected to iron out the rules for marijuana businesses and social clubs over the next year or so.

“There are nine months built into the initiative to flush out the initiative,” said David Boyer, Maine Political Director for the Marijuana Policy Project. “Hopefully in about a year or so stores will be open.”

The rule-making doesn't end at the state level. Many towns have put a brief ban on the sale of pot.

Individual cities and towns will decide how they want to regulate marijuana too. The town of Freeport is meeting at the town hall on Tuesday, January 3, 2017, at 6:30 p.m. They will discuss a possible moratorium on the sale of pot.

