Weekend begins with power outage in Penobscot County

ORONO, Maine (AP) - A Maine utility says it is working to fix a problem with a transmission line that has cut power to more than 4,500 customers outside of Bangor.

Emera Maine says on Saturday morning that the outage has affected 4,672 customers in Penobscot County. The utility says the problem began in the Old Town and Orono area, where the University of Maine is located.

The utility says customers are also affected in Alton, Argyle Township, Glenburn, Hudson and Stillwater. It says crews are working to restore service on Saturday morning.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.