Wells man battling rare cancer reflects on trip to Super Bowl LI

WELLS, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --
A man from Wells returned to Maine Monday after watching the New England Patriots make a historic comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI to earn the team's fifth title.
Justin Perry, who is battling a rare form of stage four lung cancer, was given a trip to Super Bowl LI before one of his final radiation treatments at Massachusetts General Hospital.
"To witness history in the making and one of the greatest comebacks in sports history was unbelievable," said Perry. "That second half, I don't think I sat down once."
Perry got two lower-level tickets to the game in addition to two round-trip flights on a private charter with friends and family of the Patriots organization and tickets to the pre- and post-game festivities.
He said even when the Patriots were down 28 to 3 in the third quarter, he never gave up hope on quarterback Tom Brady.
Copyright 2017 WCSH
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs