Wells man battling rare cancer reflects on trip to Super Bowl LI

Justin Perry and his wife, Michelle, at Super Bowl LI in Houston.

WELLS, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

A man from Wells returned to Maine Monday after watching the New England Patriots make a historic comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI to earn the team's fifth title.

Justin Perry, who is battling a rare form of stage four lung cancer, was given a trip to Super Bowl LI before one of his final radiation treatments at Massachusetts General Hospital.

"To witness history in the making and one of the greatest comebacks in sports history was unbelievable," said Perry. "That second half, I don't think I sat down once."

Perry got two lower-level tickets to the game in addition to two round-trip flights on a private charter with friends and family of the Patriots organization and tickets to the pre- and post-game festivities.

He said even when the Patriots were down 28 to 3 in the third quarter, he never gave up hope on quarterback Tom Brady.

"Thankfully, for me that James White touchdown to win it in overtime -- I was right in that corner. I got home the very next day and I turned on my TV and I watched it again," said Perry. "That was beyond one of the greatest once in a lifetime experiences I could have ever witnessed. That was the best 24 hours, besides my wedding."

Perry had to decide whether to bring his father or his wife to the game. His wife won the "coin toss" that decided it. He said he was thankful for the team at MGH who helped make this dream a reality.

"What they did for me, especially this game, I just I don't think they realized how special that was and for them to do that for me was just awesome," said Perry.

Copyright 2017 WCSH