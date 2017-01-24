BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The organization that was granted over a million dollars in funding to open a detox center for the Bangor area is still searching for a space to call home -- meanwhile the list of people waiting for treatment continues to grow.

Wellspring's Executive Director, Suzanne Farley, stated that they have been actively searching for a building since receiving notice of the grant. "Somedays it's kind of frustrating trying to find the perfect building," Farley said. "But In order to do a program like this -- you want to do it right". Many of the spaces they have looked at are not big enough for 10 beds or don't meet code or zoning requirements. Farley understands the need for this center is great, especially when other options aren't readily available due to space. "It's hard when you're ready and then you get turned away and some other trigger comes up in your life," Farley said. "You may not have the resolve to move through it and wait a little longer for that opening to come up".

Maine currently only has one detox center in the entire state, Milestone Foundation in Portland -- it's Executive Director, Bob Fowler, stated the organization has people from as far away as Aroostook county hoping to receive treatment. "You know we turn away people every day some days it's 10,12, 20 people," Fowler said. "Last month we turned away over 150 people and that's not unusual -- for some people it's almost a death sentence".

There is a difference between a detox and a treatment center. A detox center is where the withdrawal process starts -- it's short-term and meant to monitor the physical toll being taken on a person's body. Individual and group counseling is provided, but it's limited. A person is usually discharged with a plan to find a longer form of treatment and recovery support.

Wellspring is also still waiting for their contract with the state to be finalized for the grant funding. They feel that will be taken care of shortly and are optimistic they will find a place to begin work. "It's a lot, the need is big and we're really thrilled to be part of the solution and looking forward to getting started," Farley said.

