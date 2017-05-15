Westbrook council approves $64.4 million budget

Westbrook City Council hears public comment on email controversy. (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

The Westbrook City Council has approved a budget for 2017-18 that will result in the greatest tax rate increase the city has seen in eight years.

Read More At Press Herald.com

The council voted, 4-2, Monday night in favor of a $64.4 million spending plan for the fiscal year starting July 1.City Council President Brendan Rielly abstained from the vote. Councilors John O’Hara and Gary Rairdon opposed the budget. The package is $3.1 million higher, or 4.9 percent, than the budget for the current ...

© 2017 WCSH-TV