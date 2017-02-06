3 teens charged with sexually assaulting 16-year-old at Westbrook motel

Garang Majok (Photo: Cumberland County Jail)

WESTBROOK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Three males were arrested Sunday morning and charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl inside a Westbrook motel.

According to Westbrook Police, the incident occurred at the Super 8 Motel. Two suspects are juveniles, ages 15 and 16. They were brought Long Creek Youth Development Center.

The third, 19-year-old Garang Majok of Lewiston, was brought to Cumberland County Jail.

All three were charged with gross sexual assault, a Class A felony.

