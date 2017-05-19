Parents whose fears were raised by texts from Westbrook High School students about the possibility of a gun on campus were assured by police that no threat was found

WESTBROOK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Reports of a gun on campus sent Westbrook schools into lockdown procedures on Friday morning.

WESTBROOK SUPERINTENDENT UPDATE

Police rushed to Westbrook High School around 9 a.m. after hearing someone with a gun had entered the building. A lockdown was initiated at the high school along with the nearby Oxford-Cumberland Canal School and Westbrook Middle School. Traffic was also blocked on surrounding roads.

Parents outside the school shared their fears with NEWS CENTER after many of them received nervous text messages from their children on the inside.

Officers conducted a class by class search and found no threat.

Police said more information eventually came to their attention indicating that the man who was seen with a gun never actually entered the building. After being seen in the parking lot, he left in a vehicle before officers arrived. Police attributed the incorrect earlier reports on a miscommunication.

Police said they are continuing to work on identifying all of the people involved in the incident.

