What you need to know about roads, travel

Winter Driving - Caution Ice and Snow (Photo: trendobjects)

Before heading out to travel by car, train or plane, check out these winter weather advisories.

Maine Turnpike

At the request of the Maine State Police, speed limits on the Maine Turnpike from New Hampshire line (Mile 0) to Exit 53 in Falmouth have been reduced to 45 MPH due to snow. Please travel with caution and adjust your speed for conditions. Speeds have been reduced due to snow in area.

Portland International Jetway

American Airlines, Delta, JetBlue, Southwest and United have issued travel advisories due to the winter storm. If you have a flight booked, you can check its status here.

Bangor International Airport

The majority of Tuesday flights are cancelled. You can check your flight status here.

We will continue to update this story as travel/transportation alerts are issued.

