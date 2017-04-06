Close What's clicking 4/6 What's Clicking? 4/6/2017 WCSH 7:18 AM. EDT April 06, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST (NEWS CENTER) -- Here's what's clicking online. © 2017 WCSH-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA) NEWS CENTER Video Forecast NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710 Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend 4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington A special dog for a little boy UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year More Stories Travis Mills makes guest appearance in Bangor Apr. 5, 2017, 7:44 p.m. There's a story behind the Sea Dogs name and logo Apr. 6, 2017, 6:14 a.m. Bangor residents compete to make it the best small… Apr. 4, 2017, 6:24 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs