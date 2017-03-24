Cat and Cocker spaniel, Canis familiaris, dozing together. (Photo by: Auscape/UIG via Getty Images) (Photo: Auscape, ©Labat-Rouquette/AUSCAPE All rights reserved)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Who gets the dog? When couples break-up, children, and property are no longer the only ones caught in the middle, The New York Times: http://nyti.ms/2nPqPLA reports. Courts are starting to shift away from treating pets as personal property.

During the past five years, there has been an increase in pet custody cases, according to a recent survey by American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers (AAML). “Dogs fetched the top spot as the most disputed family animal with a clear majority of 88%.”

State lawmakers and advocacy groups are pushing the legal system to act in the best interests of the animals.

“Courts have awarded shared custody, visitation and even alimony payments to pet owners, and starting about 15 years ago, more states began allowing people to leave estates or trusts to care for their pets,” report said.

Alaska became the first state to enact pet-custody legislation, which took effect in January. This allows the court to consider the animal’s well-being, when deciding custody, The New York Times reports.

The takeaway, just because you bought the pet doesn’t mean you get to keep in a custody battle.

