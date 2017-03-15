Who's stronger: Blizzard Stella or Mainers?

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Monster Blizzard Stella may have battered the state of Maine on March 14-15, 2017. But these brave Mainers bared their strength and style during harsh winds and 20+inches of snowfall.
Brenda Greczkowski Adler shows off her mermaid niece enjoying the blizzard!
Sheila Skeffington Myhaver says she's "enjoying the storm in Gray! Let it snow!"❄️"
Brittney Lamothe takes the prize for walking through the streets of Lewiston with the wind and snow!
Ednchristine Flaherty says loving Stella, the snow and enjoying the hot tub.
Melissa Clark Sprague says "the only way to spend a snow day in Swanville Maine
