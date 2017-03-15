Who's stronger: Blizzard Stella or Mainers?

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Monster Blizzard Stella may have battered the state of Maine on March 14-15, 2017. But these brave Mainers bared their strength and style during harsh winds and 20+inches of snowfall.

Brenda Greczkowski Adler‎ shows off her mermaid niece enjoying the blizzard!

Sheila Skeffington Myhaver‎ says she's "enjoying the storm in Gray! Let it snow!"❄️"

Brittney Lamothe takes the prize for walking through the streets of Lewiston with the wind and snow!

‎‎Ednchristine Flaherty‎ says loving Stella, the snow and enjoying the hot tub.



Melissa Clark Sprague says "the only way to spend a snow day in Swanville Maine





Copyright 2017 WCSH