Why are we so obsessed with April the giraffe?

NEWS CENTER has been streaming April the giraffe at the Animal Adventure Park for what feels like forever (or, since February 22). We try our best to have the feed up as long as possible, as Facebook caps off the live feed at four hours.
The second the stream goes down, our viewers passionately remind us to put it back up. We're talking phone calls (at 1:00 a.m.), Facebook messages, emails, the whole nine. People are glued to their screens watching April's every move.
Which is great! We love that people are tuning into NEWS CENTER to keep a watchful eye on her. But more often than not, we ask ourselves, "Why are people SO obsessed?"
