Why some drugs come to Maine

After the largest heroin bust in Maine's history, Maine drug agents said Tuesday that there are more people bringing large quantities of drugs into the state and are trying to track them down.

Jason Bolduc and Nichole Farrar were arrested on January 13 on charges of unlawful trafficking when agents found four pounds of heroin and fentanyl in a rental vehicle they were driving. Agents said it had a street value of $18 million.

"Any time we can seize illegal drugs -- especially heroin and fentanyl -- that's a win for us," said Commander Scott Pelletier of the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency. "As long as they can hook a customer, they have a customer for life if there's no interdiction in both the supply side and the treatment side."

Pelletier said Tuesday that the majority of heroin that ends up in Maine comes from drug cartels in Mexico. He said dealers transport the drugs in bulk along major highways to big cities, such as Boston, New York, Hartford, and Philadelphia. He said then lower-level dealers take the drugs to cities such as New Haven, Conn. and Lawrence and Lowell, Ma., which then gets brought to Maine, primarily through the I-95 corridor.

He said dealers transport the drugs through rental cars or personal vehicles or even tractor trailer trucks, using hidden compartments. He said dealers have even carried drugs by commercial bus, or even the Amtrak Downeaster.

"Our goal is always to go after that mid-level or higher level dealer," said Cmdr. Pelletier. "Those who distribute the drugs, particularly out-of-state dealers who come here -- it's for the profit."

Pelletier said dealers can get about $40 for a gram in bigger cities, but that in less densely populated areas such as Maine, dealers can get almost quadruple the price, close to $160, making Maine a good destination for dealers.

"People are weighing out that risk versus reward and oftentimes they're making that decision for the reward because it could be very lucrative for them," said Cmdr. Pelletier. "How many Jason Bolduc's are there out there? We'd be naive to think that he's the only person that is transporting that amount of drugs to this community and distributing."

Pelletier said the MDEA gets many tips from the public -- sometimes anonymously.

"Information is always the power," said Pelletier. "No one knows better what goes on in a neighborhood than the people who live there. When there's something out of the ordinary, you instinctively know about it."

He said all aspects, including prevention and treatment, are also critical pieces to stopping the heroin epidemic which all vie for state funding.

"We're all drawing from the same pot of money to do our jobs, and they're all equally important," said Pelletier. "We will continue to target the people who bring drugs into our communities in Maine and we will go after them aggressively."

