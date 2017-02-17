Why you should boil your water after a water main break

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The Portland Water District issued a boil water order as of 10:30 p.m. Thursday night for a portion of Munjoy Hill northeast of Sheridan Street after a water main break in Portland Thursday night.

A water main broke around 98 Preble Street on Thursday nigh, according to the Portland Water District.

A boil order is the most frequent of the water advisories and is issued in response to an event that could allow contaminants to enter the water distribution system, like a large water main break, loss of system pressure, a natural disaster, or vandalism.

A boil water advisory is issued to advise the public to boil their tap water before using it. An advisory does not mean that the water is contaminated, but rather that it could be contaminated. Because the water quality is unknown, customers should assume the water is unsafe to drink and take the appropriate precautions.

Boiling water kills bacteria and other organisms that could potentially be in the water. This Order shall remain in effect until further notice. Water samples will be collected and results will be available in approximately 24-hours.

As a precaution, consumers are directed to boil water for 1 minute at a rolling boil before:

- Drinking

- Making ice cubes

- Washing food

- Brushing teeth

- Any other activity involving consumption of water

Find a link to more tips on when to use boiled water here.

