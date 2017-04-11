Wildfire Breaks in Bucksport and Burns a Nearby Home

BUCKSPORT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - A home on Millvale Road in Bucksport burned in a wildfire when the homeowner was burning debris near a shed behind the house on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Bucksport Fire Chief Craig Bowden the homeowner obtained a fire permit at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, and just before 2:30 p.m. he started to burn debris near a shed attached to the back of his house. While he was burning debris the wind turned and started blowing the flames towards the woods behind his house. Shortly after, the winds change direction again causing the fire to hit the shed and set it on fire. In addition to burning one acre of forest land, the fire caused substantial structural damage to the home.

Maine Forest Service Regional Fire Ranger Jeff Currier said that when obtaining an outdoor burning permit, make sure to contact your local fire officials because they know the local conditions, and they will tell you whether it is safe to burn or not. He also urged that when a permit is issued, the permit holder read all of the conditions and restrictions listed on the permit.

No injuries were reported and because the homeowner met all of the conditions and restrictions on the permit, he will not be facing any charges.

