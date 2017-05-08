Plea deal expected from man accused in fatal hit and run

Devin Brown from Scarborough was indicted on charges of manslaughter and aggravated criminal OUI in connection to a fatal hit and run crash in Windham

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The man accused of killing a bicyclist in a hit and run crash in Windham is expected to agree to a plea deal.

Devin Brown of Scarborough is on the docket for a plea hearing in Cumberland County Superior Court on Monday.

Police said Brown was the driver who hit and killed Brandon Dumond as he was riding his bicycle on Anderson Road in Windham last November. Brown is accused of leaving the scene and then crashing his car a half mile away on River Road, where police found and arrested him.

Brown pleaded not guilty to the original charge of aggravated operating under the influence. He was later indicted on a charge of manslaughter.

